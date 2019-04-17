Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has some selection posers for this Saturday’s Super Rugby game against the Brumbies.

After his young team performed so well against the Rebels last week in Melbourne‚ winning 41-24 for their first victory outside of South Africa in two years‚ Fleck has a happy conundrum.

With Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit both available this weekend after missing the match in Melbourne‚ Fleck might have to drop one of the impressive Ernst van Rhyn or Kobus van Dyk to accommodate them.

No 8 Jaco Coetzee is injured and therefore one back row place has opened up‚ making Fleck’s choice a little easier.

“The trick now is to keep the momentum and the confidence within the group and after a win like that you do want to reward people who did well‚ and that will form a big part of our selection this week‚” said Fleck.

“We have the likes of Siya and Pieter-Steph coming back‚ and obviously we welcome those guys back‚ but a big part of our selection will be the fact that we did well in our last game.”

In terms of locks Fleck can stick with Cobus Wiese and Salmaan Moerat because he really has no other option. Eben Etzebeth‚ JD Schickerling and Chris van Zyl are all out injured meaning the impressive youngsters will have another chance.