Aiden Markram has made a solid start to his month in the county championship‚ as have several of South Africa’s Kolpak brigade — two of whom are captaining their teams.

Markram will be an overseas professional with Hampshire until early May‚ and will without a doubt gather valuable experience of English conditions ahead of the World Cup.

He made a decent first impression by scoring 63 against Essex in Southampton in his only innings in the opening round of championship matches‚ which ended on Monday.

Markram batted at No 3 for more than two hours‚ faced 96 balls and hit nine fours.

But he was upstaged by a compatriot two places lower in the order: Kolpakian Rilee Rossouw‚ who needed 30 fewer deliveries to make 76‚ only a dozen of them not smashed in fours and sixes.

Another of the breed‚ Simon Harmer — Essex’s appointed captain this summer — took 2/134 and then suffered a first-baller as his team followed on 361 behind with still another Kolpak kid‚ Kyle Abbott‚ taking 2/38.

Harmer enjoyed a longer stay in the second dig‚ scoring 62‚ but Abbott claimed 5/77 and Hampshire won by an innings and 87.