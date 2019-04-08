Fireworks at historic WrestleMania 35 with women's match as main event

WrestleMania promised plenty of fireworks and did not disappoint after several exciting performances on a memorable night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday.

A women's match was featured as the main event for the first time in history when Becky Lynch faced Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in a winner-take-all triple-threat match for the WWE raw women's championship and the WWE SmackDown women's championship.

The WWE's historic decision to feature a women's match as the main event at WrestleMania was applauded by many observers. The three performers - Lynch, Flair and Rousey - certainly did not disappoint.

The 82,265 fans who converged on the sold-out venue were on their feet when a victorious Lynch finally hoisted the two titles after an energy-sapping encounter.

There were other notable match-ups. The crowd loved veteran Kurt Angle's farewell match against Baron Corbin.

They gave the veteran, who has been a feature in the wrestling ring for more than two decades, an ovation as he exited the stage for the last time after a defeat to the smug Corbin.