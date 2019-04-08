New cleaning system a win-win for oil and water
A new cleaning system that separates water and oil, has been adapted in Nelson Mandela Bay – a device that could help curb further damage to the environment.
A new cleaning system that separates water and oil, has been adapted in Nelson Mandela Bay – a device that could help curb further damage to the environment.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.