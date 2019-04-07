Pitso Mosimane humble in Sundowns’ first win over Al Ahly

After the comprehensive 5-0 demolition of Al Ahly in the first leg of the Caf Champions League quarter-final on Saturday‚ humble Mamelodi Sundonwns coach Pitso Mosimane admitted he didn’t expect to win by that margin.

The Brazilians overcame early jitters to hand the African club of the century one of their heaviest defeats in the competition and put themselves in a good position to progress to the semi-finals for the second time in five years.

“If there is any one of us who will tell you that they expected this result‚ they will not be telling the truth‚” Mosimane said voicing his respect for Al Ahly and their well-travelled Uruguayan coach Martín Lasarte.

“I didn’t expect a result like this‚ Al Ahly is a big team and they are the team of the century but these things happen in football. As must as the margin of the win is huge‚ it is important from me as a coach to have humility and respect to the opponent.”

“It is very rare for Sundowns to score so many goals in the Champions League. We are a small team that was only established in 1974 and we all know when Al Ahly was established and you can see the number of stars they have on their badge," said Pitso.