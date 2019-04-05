Why Sundowns will get their first win against Al Ahly on Saturday

It is a fact that Mamelodi Sundowns have never beaten Al Ahly in four attempts in the Caf Champions League.

But it also is a fact that so much has changed since Sundowns last faced the Egyptians 11 years ago.

Sundowns and Al Ahly have met on four occasions with the latter winning two and there have been two draws.

The first meeting was in 2001 in the final. In the first leg played in Pretoria‚ the match ended 1-1 and Al Ahly won 3-0 in Cairo‚ with Khaled Bebo netting a hattrick.

The Tshwane side and Africa’s most successful club‚ who have eight Champions League titles‚ met again in 2007 in the second round of the competition.

Sundowns were held to a 2-2 draw in Pretoria and Al Ahly finished the job at home‚ where they won 2-0.

Here are three reasons why Pitso Mosimane's men are favourites this time …