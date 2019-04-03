Orlando Pirates tie honed Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns workhorse Tiyani "Shuga" Mabunda reckons their goalless draw away to Orlando Pirates on Monday was a perfect litmus test for their CAF Champions League clash against Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Sundowns host Al Ahly in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (3pm). The return leg is scheduled for Cairo the following Saturday.

"The game was very important for us. I am grateful that we had to face Pirates before we face Al Ahly because it gives us a taste of what we are facing on Saturday," said Mabunda, who was man of the match against the Buccaneers.

Shuga views their showdown with Al Ahly, the most successful club in the Champions League with eight trophies, as a platform to measure their standard on the continent. He warned the North Africans against underestimating them.