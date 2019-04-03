Milestones for two Kings players
Big day for Dries van Schalkwyk and Berton Klaasen against Dragons
Forward Dries van Schalkwyk will be playing his 100th Guinness PRO14 match (for Kings and Zebre) and centre Berton Klaasen will be making a landmark 50th appearance for the Kings.
