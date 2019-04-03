Imran Tahir is flying South Africa’s flag in the early stages of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Royal Challengers Bangalore leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s eight wickets in four games makes him the leading bowler going into Wednesday’s 15th game of the tournament between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

But CSK’s Tahir could surpass him on Wednesday — he has claimed six scalps in his three games.

Five other bowlers are also on six wickets each‚ but none have conceded as few as the 52 runs next to Tahir’s name.

Kagiso Rabada is among them‚ but at the cost of 122 runs. Delhi Capitals’ Chris Morris and Kings XI Punjab’s Hardus Viljoen have four wickets each.

Another one of the five on six‚ Sam Curran‚ took four in five legal deliveries for Punjab against Delhi in Chandigarh on Monday.