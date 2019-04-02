Lions get it wrong trying to do the right thing in welcoming Ntshongwana

The Lions struck a blow for gender equality on Monday by naming a woman as the Wanderers’ new public address announcer.

But they also shot themselves in the foot by making the news public in a release tainted by language that could be construed as sexist and misogynist.

“The beautifully bright and bubbly Poppy Ntshongwana will be the voice you’ll hear when present at the [Wanderers] this season‚” the statement started‚ adding that Ntshongwana‚ a former 5fm presenter‚ “understands the game of cricket”.

Men involved in cricket in similar capacities are never subjected to frivolous personality descriptions and would not have their knowledge of the game defended as if it was anticipated that their expertise would be questioned.