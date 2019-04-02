Bernard Parker urges Pule Ekstein to stay put at Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs veteran striker Bernard Parker has advised Pule Ekstein not to make the same mistake as former teammate George Lebese by leaving the club.

Ekstein had been engaged in prolonged negotiations with the Chiefs management for a contract extension and there seems to be an impasse.

Speculation has been growing about Ekstein's future after the club made him an offer that he felt was inadequate.

Lebese, who left Chiefs in 2017, struggled for game time at Mamelodi Sundowns and is on loan at SuperSport United.

Parker has urged Ekstein to not fall for the allure from outside. "We are definitely praying that he will stay with us and things go well with his contract negotiations," Parker told Sowetan.