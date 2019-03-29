191 teams to contest All-Cape tournament

A total of 191 teams will be making their way to Port Elizabeth to compete in the Personal Trust Men’s and Ladies AllCape bowls tournament this weekend. The men’s event runs from Sunday until next Saturday.

The women’s competition will follow from April 7 to 13.

A total of 124 men’s teams and 67 women’s teams will compete in the regional event.

The annual tournament rotates between East London (Border), Port Elizabeth, Eden (George) and Western Province (Cape Town).

Eastern Province have the largest number of men’s teams, with 80 sides due to compete.

Western Province are second, bringing 23 teams, while Border will have 21 teams.

In the women’s event, EP also have the most teams with 42. Border will be fielding 13 teams and Eden will have 12.

Tournament convener John van der Berg said bowls fans could expect to see some quality play during the tournament.

“We have former Springboks such as Neil Burket, Billy Radloff and Ian van Heerden, just to mention a few names, in action,” Van der Berg said.

“People are coming to compete for the big prize.

“This is a well-established tournament and some people enter just for the enjoyment of it, while others are very competitive. So the bowls is going to be of a top quality.

“The matches will be played in various venues, stretching out to Jeffreys Bay. Other clubs being used are Western Surbs, Westview, Walmer, Victoria Park, The Woods and Port Elizabeth Bowling Club,” he said.

Event sponsor Personal Trust has increased the prize money, which covers both tournaments, to R100,000.

Teams will play in sections of nine or 10 teams. The sectional play finishes on Thursday morning and the first three teams in each section will qualify for the knockout phase.

This will comprise the Championship (section winners), Plate (runners-up) and Bowl (third-placed) teams.

They will play from Friday to Saturday at the Walmer Bowling Club.