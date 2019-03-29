Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide trial will continue, rules magistrate

The case against Duduzane Zuma will continue.

This is what magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase ruled on Friday morning in Zuma's application to have a case of culpable homicide and one of negligent driving thrown out in the Randburg Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg.

Thupaatlase said a case could be discharged if the evidence was "poor", but ruled that this was not the case here.

Zuma's lawyer, Mike Hellens, had filed an application on Wednesday to have the case thrown out after state prosecutor Yusuf Baba concluded the state's case.

Hellens told Zuma after the ruling: "We'll still win."

Zuma, flanked by BLF supporters, who were also there on the first day of the trial this week, said outside court he's happy with the support he's received.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane said they are happy with the decision.

"We are glad that the court has ruled that the evidence of the state witnesses was not of poor nature and therefore it cannot be ignored."

Louw-Mjonondwane said they met with family members afterwards.

"They looked relieved firstly. They obviously are awaiting the finalisation of this case."

On Wednesday, Hellens had argued that there was no evidence to show Zuma was driving recklessly in his Porsche 911 Turbo, causing a deadly road accident on February 1 2014.

He said the four-wheel-drive crashed because of aquaplaning - that, basically, he lost control of the vehicle because of water on the surface of the road.

Baba argued on Wednesday that Zuma’s culpability lay not in his car sliding after hitting a puddle of water, but in not doing enough beforehand to drive more safely.