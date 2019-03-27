'Chippa won't stop us', says in-form Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet

Bidvest Wits and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Darren Keet is adamant Chippa United will definitely not stand in their way of success in the Nedbank Cup.

The Nedbank Cup 2010 champs host the Chilli Boys in the tournament’s quarterfinals at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday (8.15pm).

Wits’ road to success in the cup competition started with a 4-0 win over Boyne Tigers in the last 32. This was followed by a penalty shootout win away to Black Leopards in the last 16, after the match was replayed due to bad weather conditions.

The former KV Kortrijk player is wary that their fixture against Chippa will not be an easy one, but said they are ready for whatever the Port Elizabeth side will throw at them.

“We just want to come back and continue the progress we have made throughout the season,” Keet said.

“We have done well in the Nedbank Cup and we want to continue that. Chippa does not change things for us at all.

“They are making it more difficult because they are a team who have nothing to lose. “They have a new coach and unbelievably good players and to see them where they are [in the league] is quite difficult because of the [quality of] players they have.