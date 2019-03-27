'Chippa won't stop us', says in-form Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet
Bidvest Wits and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Darren Keet is adamant Chippa United will definitely not stand in their way of success in the Nedbank Cup.
The Nedbank Cup 2010 champs host the Chilli Boys in the tournament’s quarterfinals at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday (8.15pm).
Wits’ road to success in the cup competition started with a 4-0 win over Boyne Tigers in the last 32. This was followed by a penalty shootout win away to Black Leopards in the last 16, after the match was replayed due to bad weather conditions.
The former KV Kortrijk player is wary that their fixture against Chippa will not be an easy one, but said they are ready for whatever the Port Elizabeth side will throw at them.
“We just want to come back and continue the progress we have made throughout the season,” Keet said.
“We have done well in the Nedbank Cup and we want to continue that. Chippa does not change things for us at all.
“They are making it more difficult because they are a team who have nothing to lose. “They have a new coach and unbelievably good players and to see them where they are [in the league] is quite difficult because of the [quality of] players they have.
“We know they are going to come out here and play well and try to do the best they can to put us down and on the back foot. “But we are up for the challenge so the mind-set does not change. It stays the same and we have to go in the way we usually do.”
After an extraordinary performance at the African Nations Cup qualifier, Keet will have the weight of expectation on his shoulders as people may be expecting him to produce those kinds of performances for the remainder of the season. Asked if he was feeling the heat, the 29-year-old goalkeeper said: “There is no pressure at all. I never feel pressure. “This is a game we love to play. There is no pressure in anything we do at any moment. “We have to enjoy it and that is what we do.
“In the league we struggled a bit towards the last few games but in the cup we found some good rhyme. “Ricardo Goss has been playing in the cup. “Obviously all the keepers want to play, but the decision is with the coach to make. “Ricardo has done well and he will do well again on Saturday if he is put in the position.
“If I am put in the position, I will try and to do well or Brighton Mhlongo, he will do well. “So regardless of who plays we are all going try and do well and try to win it. “That is what we are here for. We are here to win things.”
Meanwhile, coach Gavin Hunt jokingly said his side would need an early goal and a late goal going into the game.
“I think the most important thing we need is to be a little bit confident when playing at home. “We have not been good at home but away we have been excellent,” he said.