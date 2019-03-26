Monday night football was invented by the Americans for the gridiron game almost 50 years ago and become a social institution.

The Premier League in England brought it in with their television revolution in the late 90s and La Liga in Spain now also plays a marquee match on a Monday night too.

Now‚ Monday night football has arrived in South Africa … but in an inadvertent way as the under-pressure Premier Soccer League (PSL) have had to fixture the top of the table clash between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns to the Orlando Stadium next Monday‚ April 1 (kick off 7.30pm).

The match has been moved ahead from April 27‚ because the League says they are anticipating Sundowns reaching the Caf Champions League semifinal and would not be able to find a date for this key game on the calendar after that.