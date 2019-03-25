Saskia Wait claims 100m gold at national high school meet

DF Malherbe pupil also took silver in 200m event

The 17-year-old DF Malherbe High pupil made selectors sit up and take note as she took gold in the girls U19 100m sprint in 12.15 secs in addition to claiming silver in the same age division for the 200m race.

