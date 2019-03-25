Angelo Agrizzi set to testify again at state capture inquiry

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi is expected to return to give evidence before the state capture inquiry this week.

In a short announcement on Monday, the commission's evidence leader, Paul Pretorius, said the inquiry would hear testimony from Agrizzi and Bosasa's auditor, Peet Venter. This however, was subject to "logistical considerations".

Agrizzi previously made bombshell accusations before the commission, fingering high-profile government officials in underhanded deals with himself and Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.

The commission has also postponed evidence from former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana to April 5. Dukwana is expected to lift the lid on ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule's dealings with the controversial Gupta brothers and their allies in the province.

However, it appears he is being blocked from accessing information from the Free State government which relates to his testimony.

In a short submission to deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, Dukwana's legal representatives said they had been unable to get some of the "crucial information" promised to them by the provincial government.