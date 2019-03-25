Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Roger de Sa has praised the performance of Darren Keet against Libya on Sunday‚ but cautions that consistency at the highest level will be key to determining the future number one for the national team.

Keet was outstanding as South Africa claimed a 2-1 victory to book a place at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals‚ making a number of excellent saves and looking rock solid under the many high balls that Libya threw into the box.

It was a matter of some debate before the game as to whether Keet or Ronwen Williams would get the nod in the place of the injured Itumeleng Khune‚ who has been the undisputed first-choice for a decade now‚ but has increasingly suffered injury issues and is out for the remainder of this season.

Former Moroka Swallows and Mamelodi Sundowns gloveman De Sa knows Keet well having signed him as a teenager for Bidvest Wits‚ and says his best quality is his consistency in performance.