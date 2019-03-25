WATCH | Blessed! - Teacher who gives most of his earnings to the poor wins R14m prize

A teacher from a remote village in Kenya who has spent much of his working life giving to students and community members in need has netted a cool R14m and been crowned "the best teacher in the world".

Peter Tabichi teaches science in the village of Pwani, where drought is common and almost a third of children are orphans or have only one parent.

On Sunday he was honoured at the annual Global Teacher Prize in Dubai for his work in uplifting and educating students, despite difficult circumstances.

"I feel great. I can’t believe it. I feel so happy to be among the best teachers in the world, being the best in the world,” he told AP after his win.

Tabichi has been using as much as 80% of his salary to support those in need, and said he would use his prize money to improve his school and feed the poor.

"As a teacher working on the front line I have seen the promise of its young people - their curiosity, talent, their intelligence, their belief. Africa's young people will no longer be held back by low expectations.

"Africa will produce scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs whose names will be one day famous in every corner of the world. And girls will be a huge part of this story," he told the BBC.