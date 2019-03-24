As he surveyed the wreckage of their unexpected and heavy 56-20 defeat to the Chiefs at Loftus on Saturday‚ Bulls coach Pote Human admitted that the result was embarrassing.

The Bulls hosted the New Zealanders on the back of two good wins over the Lions and Sharks but they disintegrated against the Chiefs side who went into the game under pressure and lying at the bottom of the overall Super Rugby standings.

The Bulls‚ who have dropped to fourth on the SA conference‚ were outscored seven to two tries and they were outplayed and outmuscled in every department by the Chiefs who registered their first win of the campaign after six matches.

“We didn’t pitch up at all‚ I think we were still on a bye.

"I gave the guys sometime off last week because we had a bye and I think they were still off‚” said a clearly disappointed Human about one of their heaviest defeats at Loftus.