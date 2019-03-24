Baxter has defensive formation‚ Keet in goal for Bafana against Libya
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has named a defensive starting XI - effectively putting out five defenders - for his side's must-draw Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Libya in Sfax on Sunday night.
Baxter has opted for 3-5-2 formation and will seemingly look to play on the counterattack needing a draw in the final Group E qualifier at 25‚000-seater Stade Taieb Mhiri‚ where Libya need a win to reach Egypt 2019.
The coach has opted to field Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet in goal for injured Itumeleng Khune ahead of SuperSport United's Ronwen Williams.
Captain Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ Buhle Mkhwanazi and Sifiso Hlanti make an all-Wits back three.
Orlando Pirates' Innocent Maela on the left and Cape Town City's Thamsanqa Mkhize on the right are the wingbacks.
Dean Furman‚ Kamohelo Mokotjo and Themba Zwane are the central midfield three‚ behind the strike partnership of Percy Tau and Lebogang Mothiba.
SA drew 0-0 in the corresponding fixture against Libya in Durban in September.
Substitutes:
Ronwen Williams‚ Ricardo Coetzee‚ Maphosa Modiba‚ Hlompho Kekana‚ Thulani Serero‚ Lebogang Maboe‚ Lars Veldwijk