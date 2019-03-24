Baxter has defensive formation‚ Keet in goal for Bafana against Libya

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has named a defensive starting XI - effectively putting out five defenders - for his side's must-draw Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Libya in Sfax on Sunday night.

Baxter has opted for 3-5-2 formation and will seemingly look to play on the counterattack needing a draw in the final Group E qualifier at 25‚000-seater Stade Taieb Mhiri‚ where Libya need a win to reach Egypt 2019.

The coach has opted to field Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet in goal for injured Itumeleng Khune ahead of SuperSport United's Ronwen Williams.