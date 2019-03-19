Warriors to call on reserve depth as they make final push for playoffs
Sinethemba Qeshile to play against Dolphins but will miss Cobras clash on Saturday
The Warriors will rely on depth in reserve as they push to qualify for Momentum One-Day Cup playoffs in their last two pool games.
The Eastern Cape franchise play their penultimate round-robin match against the Dolphins at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday (1.30pm).
The good news is rising star Sinethemba Qeshile is available for this game but the not so good news, from a Warriors point of view, is fast bowler Lutho Sipamla joined the Proteas a game early as cover for Lungi Ngidi in Cape Town this week.
Both Qeshile and Sipamla will miss the final group game against the Dolphins in Port Elizabeth on Saturday as they will be in action for the Proteas in Centurion on the same day. Promising allrounder Onke Nyaku gets another chance to prove his worth on Wednesday while left-arm spinner Jade de Klerk has been promoted to the squad for the first time.
“Obviously, it's very nice for guys to get call-ups to the national team. We spoke about it quite early on in the season and that it would be part of our goal,” Warriors coach Rivash Gobind said.
“The guys who are going to come in are ready to perform and now I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do.
“Onke Nyaku is already in our squad, so he will probably play and we've slotted in Jade de Klerk from EP and SA U19 to give us another option,” added Gobind.
The Eastern Cape franchise needs to snap a losing streak that has seen them lose their last three matches.
They did so well in the initial stages of the tournament that they still find themselves in second place and in contention for a playoff spot.But, apart from the Titans in top spot, the remainder of the table has become tight and there will be no room for error over the next few days.
Gobind said the team went too hard with the bat up front in their most recent lost to the Knights in East London last Friday.
“We over-assessed what we needed. I think if we had got around 200-220 it would have gone a long way to being in the game.
“It's something we spoken about but with a little bit of an inexperienced batting line-up that can happen.
“We going to put it down as our one bad game for the competition and hopefully we can bounce now.”
Gobind added there is no excuse why the Warriors cannot beat both the Dolphins on Wednesday and the Cobras on Saturday.
“They both at home, so we in comfortable conditions and we know the surroundings. I mean there should be no issues now.”
Warriors squad: Gihahn Cloete, Matthew Breetzke, Eddie Moore, Jon-Jon Smuts (capt), Sinethemba Qeshile, Mo Vallie, Marco Marais, Onke Nyaku, Andrew Birch, Sisanda Magala, Glenton Stuurman, Jade de Klerk, Basheer Walters, Lesiba Ngoepe.
The latest log through eight matches is: 1 Titans 28 points, 2 Warriors 18, 3 Dolphins 16, 4 Cobras 16, 5 Knights 14, 6 Lions 10