Warriors to call on reserve depth as they make final push for playoffs

The Warriors will rely on depth in reserve as they push to qualify for Momentum One-Day Cup playoffs in their last two pool games.

The Eastern Cape franchise play their penultimate round-robin match against the Dolphins at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday (1.30pm).

The good news is rising star Sinethemba Qeshile is available for this game but the not so good news, from a Warriors point of view, is fast bowler Lutho Sipamla joined the Proteas a game early as cover for Lungi Ngidi in Cape Town this week.

Both Qeshile and Sipamla will miss the final group game against the Dolphins in Port Elizabeth on Saturday as they will be in action for the Proteas in Centurion on the same day. Promising allrounder Onke Nyaku gets another chance to prove his worth on Wednesday while left-arm spinner Jade de Klerk has been promoted to the squad for the first time.

“Obviously, it's very nice for guys to get call-ups to the national team. We spoke about it quite early on in the season and that it would be part of our goal,” Warriors coach Rivash Gobind said.

“The guys who are going to come in are ready to perform and now I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do.

“Onke Nyaku is already in our squad, so he will probably play and we've slotted in Jade de Klerk from EP and SA U19 to give us another option,” added Gobind.