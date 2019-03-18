Sundowns to learn their Caf Champions League quarter-final opponents on Wednesday

Mamelodi Sundowns will learn their Caf Champions League quarter-final fate on Wednesday when the draw is made and whoever they get will present a mighty challenge to the Brazilians.

Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Wydad Casablanca saw Sundowns finish runners-up in their pool and they will face either defending champions Esperance‚ DR Congo giants TP Mazembe or the most successful African club in history in Egyptian side Al Ahly.

None of those three teams are appetising prospects‚ though Sundowns may feel that a match-up against Lubumbashi-based Mazembe will give them the best possible chance of making it to the semis.

Sundowns met Esperance in the 2017 Champions League and lost 2-1 in Tunis‚ before drawing 0-0 at home in the pool stages.

They faced Mazembe in the second round in 2015‚ but lost out 3-2 on aggregate after a 1-0 home win was followed by a 3-1 loss away.