The Stormers arrived in New Zealand on Monday‚ to a country in mourning and shock after the slaughter of 49 innocent people at two Christchurch Mosques last week.

It’s understandable that coach Robbie Fleck was unsure what to expect in these trying times for a country that was always seen as one of the safest in the world.

“We haven’t been briefed on any additional security measures yet‚” said Fleck soon after they touched down in the capital.

The act of terrorism carried out on two Mosques by white supremacists does appear to be a specific and targeted act against Muslims rather than an attack on the general New Zealand population.

Super Rugby will go on and the Stormers will face the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday‚ attempting to end a 10-match losing streak in New Zealand.

That is followed by a clash against the Blues in Auckland a week later.