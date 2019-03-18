Star midfielders Keagan Dolly and Bongani Zungu took another step towards proving their fitness for Bafana Bafana when they turned out for the reserve sides of their respective French Ligue 1 sides at the weekend.

Eyebrows were raised when the pair were included in Stuart Baxter’s Bafana squad‚ subject to medical assessments‚ for the crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Libya on Sunday.

Bafana must avoid defeat in Sfax in Tunisia to qualify for the finals later in the year.

Zungu has not kicked a ball in Ligue 1 for Amiens since September 2 when he suffered a serious knee injury‚ while Dolly has played only 15 minutes of competitive football in the last six months after fracturing his leg while playing for Montpellier.