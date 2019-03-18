Wings of high-flying ministers clipped under new rules

The wings of high-flying ministers have been clipped under new rules barring them from flying first class and taking their spouses on unlimited international trips.

Cabinet ministers and their deputies will also no longer be allowed to splurge on luxury cars procured with taxpayers' money.

This is according to public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo, who outlined details of the revised ministerial handbook to be implemented after the May elections.

Dlodlo said that in terms of the amended handbook, which has been 10 years in the making, the National Treasury will now be the department in charge of buying vehicles for all ministers, their deputies, MECs and provincial premiers.