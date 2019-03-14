Milutin Sredojevic gave an impassioned rallying cry for why Orlando Pirates will beat Horoya AC in Conakry‚ Guinea on Saturday to reach the Caf Champions League quarterfinals.

Sredojevic said that his experience‚ going back to his first stint as Pirates’ coach in 2006‚ of South African players is that they have “a very big heart‚ they have lungs to run‚ they have balls to not fear anything”.

Horoya AC have made nine appearances in the Caf Champions League‚ the first coming in 2000.

In their 19 years’ participation in the competition they have lost once at home‚ 1-0 against Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien in a 3-0 aggregate second-round defeat in 2014.

Sredojevic was asked about Pirates’ chances of becoming just the second team in 19 years to beat Horoya at home.