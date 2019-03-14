'There will always be hope as long as I am here‚' says Maritzburg coach Eric Tinkler

Relegation-haunted Maritzburg United are settling in for a tenacious fight in the last six games of their season as they seek to climb off the bottom of the Premier Soccer League and keep their top flight status.

“There will always be hope as long as I am here and so does the club," said coach Eric Tinkler.

"The owners of the club believe and they’ve done it before. They’ve been in this situation before.

“Funnily enough they were on exactly the same points at the time and they avoided relegation and so hopefully we can do the same.”

Maritzburg are stuck on 17 points after losing their last two games narrowly to Kaizer Chefs at the weekend and then champions Mamelodi Sundowns at home on Tuesday.