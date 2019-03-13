Manana set to manage EP teams
Former Bok loose forward can inspire Elephants
It is hoped that Manana will inspire both teams to greater heights after a miserable 2018 season.
It is hoped that Manana will inspire both teams to greater heights after a miserable 2018 season.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.