Group Five latest to file for business rescue
One of SA’s iconic construction companies, Group Five, has filed for business rescue, becoming the latest contractor to stumble as the local construction industry chokes amid a lack of infrastructure spending and the poor execution of projects.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.