Stormers and Springbok centre Damian de Allende expects Test match intensity when his side meets the Jaguares at Newlands on Friday night.

The Super Rugby clash between the sides is vital for both‚ but more so for the Stormers‚ who follow this match with a tough Australasian Tour.

The Stormers have been handed a difficult draw for the second year in a row‚ with six away games in their first eight outings.

Friday’s match is their last home fixture for five weeks‚ so they need to make it count after an impressive away win in Durban 10 days ago.

The Jaguares lost 47-39 in a wild game at Ellis Park against the Lions last weekend while the Stormers enjoyed a bye. But that was a weakened Jaguares team with 11 changes from the side that beat the Blues at home the previous week.

De Allende has played 37 Tests and knows what is required at the highest level. He also knows he is likely to be up against an Argentinean Test midfield combination‚ but he was more focused on the forward’s battle.