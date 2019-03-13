Isuru Udana lifts Sri Lankan gloom

Tailender Isuru Udana clubbed a half-century to help Sri Lanka reach 189 all out in the fourth one-day international at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

Batting at number nine in the order, Udana smashed 78 off only 57 balls to somewhat rescue the visitors' innings from 131 for nine.

He hit seven fours and four sixes and shared a Sri Lanka record 58-runs for the last wicket with Kasun Rajitha, who finished on nought not out.

Proteas speedster Anrich Nortje was the most successful of the bowlers taking three wickets.

After being put into bat by Proteas captain Faf du Plessis, Sri Lanka were cavalier in their approach losing regular wickets throughout the early part of their innings.

Warriors fast man Nortje took three of the first six wickets to fall to return the best ODI figures of his short career. He finished with three for 57 in eight overs, an analysis spoiled by him going for 23 runs in his seventh.

Udana got stuck into him striking the first three balls of the over six. The remainder of the wickets were shared by the other bowlers.

Dale Steyn made a return to the team and made the initial breakthrough removing Upul Tharanga for just four after the opener skied a catch to Tabraiz Shamsi at mid-on. Lungi Ngidi claimed the second wicket having Oshada Fernando caught by Reeza Hendricks at first slip for a duck.

And Sri Lanka were 51 for four when Nortje removed Avishka Fernando (29) and debutant Priyamal Perera (0) with consecutive deliveries.

Nortje then forced an edge out of Kamindu Mendis (9) through to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, who pouched an easy catch.

Andile Phehlukwayo got in on the act removing dangerman Kusal Mendis for 21, caught by Nortje, who remained in the thick of the action.

That had Sri Lanka reeling at 71 for six and Dhananjaya de Silva (22) and Thisara Perera attempted to resurrect the innings. They could only do so for 28 runs before Perera presented Tabraiz Shamsi with a simple caught and bowled opportunity which the unorthodox leftarm spinner gladly accepted.

South Africa have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Teams:

SOUTH AFRICA: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram, 4 Faf du Plessis (capt.), 5 David Miller, 6 JP Duminy, 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Dale Steyn, 9 Anrich Nortje, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi

SRI LANKA: 1 Upul Tharanga, 2 Avishka Fernando, 3 Oshada Fernando, 4 Priyamal Perera, 5 Kusal Mendis (wk), 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Kamindu Mendis, 8 Thisara Perera, 9 Lasith Malinga (capt), 10 Isuru Udana, 11 Kasun Rajitha