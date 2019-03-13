Bafana Bafana face a potentially gruelling 21-hour trip to get to Sfax in Tunisia when they depart on Saturday for their huge 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier to be played there against Libya.

Bafana need a draw from the Group E game on Sunday‚ March 24 to qualify for Egypt 2019 in June and July‚ and Libya need a win.

Team manager Barney Kujane has faced the equivalent of a Sudoku puzzle coordinating the travel of the South African and European-based players‚ and those of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns‚ who are playing away Caf Champions League matches.

Players travelling from South Africa have two options‚ still to be finalised.

Both involve a 10-hour SAA flight to Frankfurt.

One option then is a two-hour Lufthansa connection to Tunis‚ leaving at 9am.

Then the team has two further options – either a short charter flight to Sfax‚ or a three-and-a-half hour‚ 300-kilometre bus ride.

Another option is a charter flight from Frankfurt to Sfax.

“I have just been talking to the CEO [Russell Paul]. We have not come to a finalisation on that‚” Kujane said on Tuesday evening.

“Maybe [on Wednesday] we will have a decision.”