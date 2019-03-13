Sport

Itumeleng Khune on viral video: 'I will not fall'

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 13 March 2019
Kazier Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

"I will not fall my friend." This is what Kazier Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune had to say in response to a fan who took to Twitter to show his support amid the viral video involving the soccer player.

Although Khune has not released a statement on the video, he did respond with the single message.

Ever since the video surfaced, Twitter has been divided as some show support for Khune while others have slammed him.

The video shows Khune flashing his bank card and saying "I will buy this tavern."

Musician Mahoota, who is friends with Khune, has since come out to say that he is the one who took the video and he sees nothing wrong with it. 

Here are some reactions:

