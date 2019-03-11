Mwape Musonda hat-trick against Chippa United was the 150th of SL era

Mwape Musonda not only scored the first league hat-trick in over a season when he helped Black Leopards achieve a come from behind 3-2 victory over Chippa United on Sunday but also marked the 150th hat-trick of the Premier Soccer League era.

The Zambian strikers’ goals marked the first hat-trick in the league since Rhulani Manzin got three for Chippa against SuperSport United almost two years ago at the end of the 2016-17 season.

But if cup competition is added to the equation‚ it was the second hat-trick of this season after Khama Billiat bagged the match ball with three against Zimamoto of Zanzibar for Kaizer Chiefs at the start of their abortive African Confederation Cup campaign in November.