Dale Steyn will go to the World Cup and JP Duminy seems set to join him‚ but there appears to be less certainty about Hashim Amla’s chances of playing in the showpiece.

All three are in the 14 named for the last two one-day internationals against Sri Lanka this week — the last chance South Africa will have to see their players in action before naming their World Cup squad.

Faf du Plessis left no doubt about Steyn’s inclusion talking to reporters in Durban on Sunday about how South Africa will approach this week’s games.

“As far as Dale in concerned‚ he’s going to the World Cup‚” Du Plessis said.

“[Anrich Nortjé will] definitely get another opportunity out of the next game and then hopefully Dale in one of the other games.”

Du Plessis said Steyn should be fresh for the tournament‚ which will be played in England in May‚ June and July.

“He’s not going to go to the IPL [Indian Premier League]‚ so for now his workload can continue — he can keep bowling in the nets.

“There was a thought of releasing him to go and play for the Titans‚ but the Titans are playing well and the balance of their side is probably going to stay the same.

“So we thought best just to keep training with us. He will get one game out of the next two.”

Du Plessis welcomed Duminy’s return from shoulder surgery that has kept him out of the international equation since October.