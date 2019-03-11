Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter explains Bruce Bvuma's selection

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma is not likely to feature for Bafana Bafana in the crunch Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Libya on March 24 but his inclusion in coach Stuart Baxter's squad was enough to elicit mixed reaction on Monday.

Baxter said he included Bvuma in his squad as cover to Darren Keet and Ronwen Williams‚ who will fight for the No1 jersey‚ and the Chiefs goalie will travel to Tunisia with Bafana as third choice in the pecking order.

But some have questioned the 23-year-old’s inclusion as Bvuma has hardly featured at Chiefs with Virgil Vries and Daniel Akpeyi being preferred ahead of him after a shoulder injury ruled regular No1 Itumeleng Khune out for the remainder of the season in January.

Baxter was prepared for the inevitable interrogation around the keeper’s selection and he offered an explanation before he was asked on Monday.

‘‘This selection of the camp is probably the most difficult I have ever had to make‚” he said.

‘‘The goalkeeper (question) has been one that we have thrown around in every direction.