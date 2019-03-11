Aiden Markram gets World Cup lifeline with ODI recall for PE

Aiden Markram was handed a likely lifeline to the Cricket World Cup on Monday when he was named in South Africa's squad for the final two one-day internationals against Sri Lanka.

Markram, a fixture as an opening batsman in South Africa's Test team, has not played in a one-day international since November 2018.

A modest one-day international record has counted against Markram but successive innings of 169, 139 and 85 for the Titans domestic franchise this month earned him a recall for South Africa's last two one-day matches before the World Cup, starting in May.

Also back is the experienced JP Duminy, who returned to domestic action with two half-centuries this month after being out of action since October following shoulder surgery. Duminy adds balance to the squad as a left-handed batsman and capable off-spin bowler.

Another experienced returning player is batsman Hashim Amla.A squad of 15 players was named - the same number as will go to the World Cup.

Batsman Reeza Hendricks and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder were dropped.South Africa lead the five-match series against Sri Lanka 3-0.