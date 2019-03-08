Dumisani Zuma finally impresses coach Ernst Middendorp

Kaizer Chiefs forward Dumisani Zuma is finding himself again after struggling for game time under coach Ernst Middendorp.

Zuma, 23, has featured in the last two league games against Polokwane City and Highlands Park.

He was one of the scorers as Amakhosi beat the Lions of the North 3-2 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last weekend. Zuma is in line to play against Maritzburg United at the FNB Stadium tomorrow (6pm).

"I worked so hard at training for the last two months and maybe that's why I'm playing right now," he told the media before training at Naturena village yesterday.

Chiefs are currently in position seven and all Zuma is thinking of at the moment is to contribute to a strong finish in the league and the Nedbank Cup.