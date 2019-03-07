Titans strive to maintain consistency in Warriors rematch

Assistant coach Mandla Mashimbyi is keen for the Titans to kick on and gain more consistency when they host the log-leading Warriors in their next Momentum One-Day Cup assignment at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Friday.

The two sides met on the weekend in Port Elizabeth where Mark Boucher’s side were 55-run winners in a high-scoring affair over Rivash Gobind’s team.

They will be targeting much of the same again and know that victory could potentially put them top of the standings. This after a fairly quiet start to the competition that saw them win three out of their opening five games.

“It’s been a bit of an inconsistent campaign for us so far, but we’re in an okay position at this stage,” Mashimbyi said. “We won our last game in PE and it’s vital for us now to take the momentum from that game forward.

“The good thing is that there’s been plenty of positives along the way, even in amongst our losses.

“The things we haven’t been good at we’ve worked on and hopefully we can kick on and peak at the right time.”

The Titans endured a poor four-day season by their high standards and are looking to now make amends in the shorter formats.