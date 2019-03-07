Schreuder puts the Sharks ahead of personal milestones

Sharks scrumhalf and captain Louis Schreuder‚ who'll be playing in his 100th Super Rugby game against the Bulls on Saturday‚ said it's all about them winning in Pretoria and less about his milestone.

Schreuder has collected his caps for the Stormers‚ Southern Kings and Sharks.

He's been a key attacking cog for a Sharks backline that has looked like gold when they've received front-foot ball.

The Bulls pack‚ which rocked up against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday in no uncertain terms‚ will target a Sharks pack that couldn't deal with the physicality presented to them by the Stormers at Kings Park last week.

“I think this milestone is exciting for me.

"I haven't given it much thought yet but it's not about myself. It's about the team and how they perform. The milestone will definitely take a back seat this weekend‚” Schreuder said.