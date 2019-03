PAULINE NORRIS

The Requiem Mass will take place today, 7 March 2019 from Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Malabar.

Viewing commences from 10am followed by Requiem Mass at 11am. Thence to Paapenkuils Cemetery.

Arrangements: by Debbie

Gift of Dignity Funeral services

(041) 363-8432

072-983-7276