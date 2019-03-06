Bulls coach Pote Human fires rallying cry to his troops

Bulls coach Pote Human has fired a rallying cry to his troops to pick up the baton in Super Rugby and fight for the jersey in the absence of injured captain Lood de Jager.

A shoulder injury has ruled the massively experienced Springboks lock out of action for the rest of the season and he went under the knife this week.

But Human urged his players to step up to the plate and grab the opportunity with both hands in De Jager's absence.

“He (De Jager) is a world class player‚ a line out expert and an overall good rugby player but it is the best for him to sort this injury out and get it right before the World Cup.

"It is a huge loss for us but at the same time it has opened doors for other guys to raise their hands‚” he said on Thursday when announcing the squad to face the Sharks at Loftus on Saturday.