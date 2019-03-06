Temba Bavuma represents many things to many people‚ and to one former South Africa player he is an argument for abolishing quota selection.

“Realistically‚ they should be scrapped‚” Andrew Hall said about what Cricket South Africa calls the “target” of picking five black players‚ two of them black Africans‚ in the national team.

“It’s pointless to have quotas and put players under the pressure of having that tag.”

Which brought Hall to Bavuma.

“Why does he have to carry the big Q around his neck? He’s a superb player.

“Don’t put that pressure on him. Leave him alone and let him play and he’ll come good and score you runs.”