Cape Town City are "not championship material yet"‚ said The Citizens coach Benni McCarthy after his team's dramatic come-from-behind 3-2 Absa Premiership victory against Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday night.

It said something of the internal conflict that standpoint created with the natural competitive instinct of McCarthy - a winner throughout his career as a player - that when pressed on it he paused‚ drew a breath‚ then responded with with a grin: "Football is for winning."

City came back from 2-0 down at the break with three second-half goals against now third-placed Wits.

McCarthy was asked about the growing confidence of Kermit Erasmus‚ who scored a second goal in two games and set up another as City bounced back from a 3-2 midweek defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns.

"Like I've said‚ hard work beats talent‚" McCarthy said of the former Bafana Bafana striker‚ who has had a reputation for a low work-rate.