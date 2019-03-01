Sibanye looking to make it five victories in a row

Sibanye will be out to continue their good run in the ABC Motsepe League when they play Yakha United at Mount Ayliff on Saturday (1pm).

After beating Bush Bucks 1-0 in their most recent fixture, Sibanye are second on the log with 44 points from 21 matches. They are level on points with log-leaders Tornado, but the East London side have a better goal difference.

Sibanye have gone four games without a loss after two setbacks which saw the team slip to fourth place on the log.

However, their fixture against Yakha will not be an easy one as the home team will be hungry for a win after five matches without success.

They will be banking on home-ground advantage to earn some much-needed points.

Yakha are just outside the top eight, with 27 points from 21 matches.

Meanwhile, PE Stars host Swartkops Valley United Brothers in a Bay derby at the Saints field in Gelvandale on Saturday.

Saturday

1pm: Yakha United v Sibanye (Mt Ayliff Stadium),Tornado v Birmingham City (North End Stadium, East London), Peace Makers v Future Tigers (Wolfson Stadium, PE); 3pm: Matta Milan v Bush Bucks ( Dutywa Stadium), Butterworth v Highbury (WSU, Butterworth), The Guys v Amavarara (Mpeshwad, Bizana), PE Stars v Swartkops Valley United Brothers (Saints, PE), Mthatha Bucks v Bizana Pondo Chiefs (Mthatha Stadium, Mthatha)