Former Springbok great Schalk Burger will return to Cape Town from England in June‚ which should formally mark the end of his remarkable career.

The 35-year-old Burger will complete a three-year stint at British club Saracens later this year and will return to his home country with his wife and two young sons.

But he is unlikely to play for Western Province or the Stormers again.

Burger played the last of his 86 Tests in the bronze medal match at Rugby World Cup 2015 while he also served Western Province and Stormers rugby with distinction from 2003-2015.

Burger won the 2002 Junior World Cup‚ the 2004 and 2009 Tri-Nations‚ the 2007 World Cup‚ picked up a series against the British & Irish Lions in 2009 and was named World Player of the Year in 2004.

He also captained the Springboks against the All Blacks in 2015.