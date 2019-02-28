Bay powerlifters off to Japan
Jarrod Lee Barnard, Eben Booyens, Jaco Hanekom and disabled lifter Mbasa Qilingele have been selected to pull on the green and gold at the World Bench Press Championships in Tokyo, Japan.
