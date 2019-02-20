Star seamer Vernon Philander to miss crucial Test against Sri Lanka
If South Africa are to rescue the Test series against Sri Lanka at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth starting on Thursday, they will have to do so without star seamer Vernon Philander.
