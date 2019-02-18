Cyclists lap up heat for mountain bike race

PREMIUM

Not even the heat of the Addo sun was enough to deter riders as they tackled another successful The Herald Continental Cycle Tour Mountain Bike Challenge on Sunday. More than 1,300 riders were in the starting lineup at the Addo Polo Club and hordes of fans were waiting at the finish. With temperatures hovering in the high 20s for most of the morning, riders nevertheless had few problems navigating the tough, technical course laid out around the Addo area.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.